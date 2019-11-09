With several back-to-back hits and a National Award for the Best Actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the go-to person for brands. Now, Titan eyewear has roped in the actor as their brand ambassador. The actor will be endorsing all their three categories-frames, sunglasses and lenses-and will also feature in the upcoming multi-media campaigns for Titan frames and sunglasses.

Talking to a daily, Ronnie Talati, CEO of eyewear division of Titan said that the brand caters to consumers from the age group of six to 60. He said that the brand represents grounded, inclusive and pioneering persona. He said that there couldn’t have been a better ambassador to personify these traits of the brand other than Ayushmann.

Talking about the association, Ayushmann said that he is glad to be associated with an iconic brand that has redefined eyewear from the past 10 years. The actor said that eyeglasses make for an important aspect of the look and that is what makes this association even more exciting. He is looking forward to unveiling his looks in the coming months and even promises it to be as diverse as his movies.

