Matchbox Shots, mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, has acquired the screen rights to the book The Gurugram School Murder by journalist Leena Dhankhar. Announced on May 27, 2026, the project adapts the account of the 2017 incident involving a seven-year-old student at a school in Gurugram. The adaptation is supported by the family and follows work on titles like Andhadhun and Scoop.

Author Leena Dhankhar’s The Gurugram School Murder set for screen adaptation by Matchbox Shots

The narrative focuses on September 8, 2017, when a student was found deceased inside a school bathroom. The case gained attention following the initial arrest of a school bus conductor who was later found to be innocent. A subsequent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led to the apprehension of a student. The book details the legal complexities and the struggle for justice.

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots stated, “What happened in this case is every parent’s worst nightmare.” She added, “It is a tragedy that also unravels dark truths about the pressures shaping young children in contemporary urban India. Our commitment is to tell this story with the carefully researched nuance it deserves.” Author Leena Dhankhar noted, “This is not just a crime story, but the story of a family’s pain and years of struggle for justice.”

The father of the victim shared his support, stating, “There has not been a single day when we have not remembered or missed him. Our fight has been painfully long, and it will continue until the guilty receive the harshest punishment. We want the truth to reach more people, so society understands our pain and ensures that those responsible are never spared.”

Matchbox Shots is led by producers Sanjay Routray, Dikssha Jyote Routray, and Sarita Patil. The studio is preparing for the release of Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix. Other notable works include IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Khauf. The adaptation addresses themes of institutional accountability and child safety.

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