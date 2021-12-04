Aanand L Rai directed Atrangi Re will be released on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of the film which was released a week ago has received a positive response and the first track 'Chaka Chak' has also been appreciated by the audience. Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the sing accompanied by Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals has made the song a sit. The music of the film has been composed by the legend AR Rahman.

The complete music album of the film will be launched at a grand event on Monday, December 6. The launch event will be graced by music director A R Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Aanand L Rai.

The trailer of Atrangi Re gave us a glimpse of the lives of the characters portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. Sara’s character Rinku has a present in Dhanush and a past in Akshay Kumar. She continues to reminisce about her past but is also caught up in reality. That brings some twists to his interesting love story. As they tackle this marriage that both Dhanush and Sara's characters were forced upon, they face the reality of growing emotions while she finds fondness in Akshay.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

