Asha Parekh, Dharmendra recommend the vaccine strongly, Jaya done, Amitabh Bachchan soon

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

With the rising cases of Covid19 in many parts of the country, including Maharashtra, the iconic senior Bollywood stars are being positioned as influencers for the Covid vaccine. Two legendary actors Asha Parekh and Dharmendra took the jab recently. And they both strongly recommend it.

Says Asha Parekhji, “It was painless and there were no side effects for me. I would say all citizens in the senior bracket must take the vaccine. There may have been some scattered reports of side effects here and there. But that is no cause for alarm. When we were young we were inoculated against small pox. That used to hurt a lot and there would be some fever also. If the same happens now, why panic? I am looking forward to my second dose.”

Says the gentle Dharmendra, “Although I am in my farmhouse far removed from crowds. I still decided to take it. At least mentally I feel more protected now. The cases of Corona are rising. Now the Government has allowed people in the 40s to also take the vaccine. Don’t think about it. Just take the plunge.”

Amitabh Bachchan is yet to take the vaccine, although his wife Jaya Bachchan has taken the vaccine.

