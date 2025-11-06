Speculation around Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s relationship has been intensifying over the past few months, and now, fresh reports suggest that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo is officially moving towards divorce. The actors, who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the sets of the hit Star Plus show, have allegedly been living separately for quite some time, sparking widespread curiosity and concern among fans.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma heading for divorce, claim reports

According to a report published by News18 Showsha, an insider has confirmed that the couple has begun the process of legally ending their marriage. The source shared, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started but it is confirmed that they are now heading ways.”

Rumours about trouble in their marriage first surfaced when fans noticed a distinct change in their social media behaviour. Neil and Aishwarya, once known for posting frequent couple content, reels, and travel snippets, suddenly went silent as a duo. Their last collaborative post was around Holi earlier this year, after which Aishwarya continued sharing solo content while Neil restricted his updates largely to brand collaborations and on-set glimpses.

The absence of posts during major festivities such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, which they previously celebrated together, further fuelled speculation. Several fan pages began expressing concern, questioning whether the couple was intentionally avoiding joint appearances.

For the uninitiated, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story blossomed on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into an off-screen relationship. They went on to appear together on reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, earning a strong fanbase that closely followed their journey.

As of now, neither Neil nor Aishwarya has issued an official statement addressing the reports of their divorce. However, with confirmation from sources and the noticeable distance between the two in recent months, fans are bracing for an official announcement.

Also Read: Aishwarya Sharma responds to speculation about separation from Neil Bhatt with cryptic post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.