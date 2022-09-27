Period drama film Armageddon Time – which is being well received by the critiques – has reportedly submitted Anne Hathaway’s name for Oscar consideration in Supporting Actor category.

Armageddon Time submits Anne Hathaway for Oscar consideration in Supporting Actor category with Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins

According to Variety, two-time Oscar nominee Anne Hathaway, who plays the devoted mother Esther, was one of the actors who seemed to straddle the line between lead and supporting, and she will be seeking the latter.

Additionally for supporting actor, Emmy winner Jeremy Strong (Succession) will also compete for the award alongside a long list of veterans including his co-star Anthony Hopkins who portrays the wise and loving grandfather Aaron.

Per the report, Jaylin Webb will also be presented as a supporting player for his debut in the feature film. His co-star Banks Repeta, who plays the young Paul, will be the sole actor submitted for lead consideration.

The coming-of-age story is also seeking recognition in the technical races: production design (Happy Massee and Teri Bella), cinematography (Darius Khondji, who also shot “Bardo”), costume design (Madeline Weeks), film editing (Scott Morris) and original score (Christopher Spelman).

Armageddon Time will open in limited release on October 28 then nationwide on November 4.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway Channels Her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character at Michael Kors Show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.