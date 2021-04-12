Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.04.2021 | 8:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Arjun Kapoor splurges nearly Rs. 1 cr for his latest acquisition the Land Rover Defender

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month Kartik Aaryan shelled out a staggering sum to air drop his new set of hot wheel in the form of the Lamborghini Urus directly from Italy. Now we hear that yet another young star has acquired a new set of wheels. The latest is that Arjun Kapoor has now become the proud owner of the latest generation of the Land Rover Defender that comes with a price tag of nearly Rs. 1 cr.

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor acquired the Defender First Edition that comes with a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder P300 petrol engine, which belts out 296 BHP that powers this 7 seater SUV. Equipped with AWD (All Wheel Drive) and and 8 speed gear box, the Defender also boasts of a host of other features. Arjun’s Defender is a rather hard to miss vehicle not just for its intimidating look and size but also thanks to its peculiar Pangea Green colour.

Back on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the recent release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, post this the actor will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arshad Warsi takes the first dose of…

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Tezaab…

Mankind Pharma signs Anil Kapoor and Ranveer…

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer…

Will Chehre release as per schedule on April…

Box Office: Godzilla vs Kong leads, Saina…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification