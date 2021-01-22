After creating super successful digital series’ like Scam 1992 and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Applause Entertainment is all set to foray into the movie business. One of the most exciting films in Applause’s initial slate is Iftikhar, a co-production with Drishyam Films.

The film is based on the life of one of India’s most decorated military officers, Major Mohit Sharma. The Para Special Forces Officer, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009, infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt.

The film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, India’s Most Fearless 2 : More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice, published by Penguin Random House India.

Talking about the project, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “This is our second outing with Shiv and Rahul after Avrodh last year. We were amazed by the bravado that Major Mohit Sharma displayed in Shopian, and immediately knew that this is a story that needs to be told to, and known by, every Indian. We had acquired the rights to this story last year and look forward to partnering with Drishyam Films in presenting this incredible tale of unflinching courage and strength to the world."

Manish Mundra, founder-producer of Drishyam Films, says, “When we came across the chapter of Major Mohit Sharma, it intrigued us. I believe it's our duty as filmmakers to identify such heroes, whose lives will not just inspire the current youth but also tell them about the sacrifices made by our special forces. We're delighted to team with Applause Entertainment to share stories of these bravehearts with the whole world. Drishyam Films is proud to be a part of this film. This is a new beginning for us, and we hope it will be a step forward towards showcasing India's glory at the global stage.”

Writer Shiv Aroor says, “When we set out to tell the tale of Major Mohit Sharma, it was with astonishment that so few had even heard of such an incredible hero. We are thrilled that the story we told will now reach many millions more through film.”

Writer Rahul Singh says, “The story of Major Mohit Sharma is very close to our hearts. It has been our privilege to see his life through the eyes of his army comrades and his family. We cannot think of better hands in which to entrust this great story.”

Iftikhar will be produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam films. The production is all set to begin September 2021. The film is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release.

