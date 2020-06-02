Bollywood Hungama

Anushka Sharma urges Indians to maintain strict hygiene and stop open defecation to stop the spread of coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma has come forward to raise awareness on the need to maintain hygiene and sanitation at a time of coronavirus pandemic in India. She is urging the people to stop open defecation and making them aware of the health hazard that it is. The superstar has been associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the new campaign aims at telling the citizens of the country that the COVID-19 crisis can be curbed through strict sanitation processes.

Anushka Sharma urges Indians to maintain strict hygiene and control open defecation to stop the spread of coronavirus

Anushka says, “When women all over the country had decided that they would educate everyone on the lesson of close the door, shun the disease, no one had thought that their initiative would turn into such a huge wave! Today, in the time of coronavirus pandemic, we all have to again remember and remind others about the lesson of cleanliness.”

She urges her fellow citizens of India by saying, “If we take care of cleanliness around us, by not defecating in the open, we will keep ourselves healthy and India clean. We will become strong to fight against any kind of disease. Drive the disease out of the country by stopping defecating in the open and close the toilet door at all times.”


