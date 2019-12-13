The debate around politically correct cinema is increasing. The question arises whether the artists should be held responsible for the kind of cinema they are being part of. Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh created an uproar when it released as netizens stated it glorified toxic masculinity. But, Anurag Kashyap says that it is important to have such stories on a big screen that makes the audience uncomfortable.

“The first thing is, it’s up to you whether you want to take it on or not. If I disagree with something, if I don’t consider the cinema of a kind cinema at all, I can’t say it cannot exist. I can’t enforce that. We can all co-exist,” Anurag Kashyap said at the launch of Audible Suno, an audio show platform.

“Like there were a lot of controversies around Kabir Singh. Everybody can make any film and should make any film, should represent all kinds of people. Kabir Singh does represent more than 75-80 percent of urban India. Why not put it out? If I disagree with it, I won’t see it. But sometimes it’s necessary to see ourselves,” the director said.

The filmmaker, who has made films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, said, “Being politically correct all the time doesn’t help. India as a country, for 75 years, has made films with positive messages, all love stories with happy endings. Where has it brought us? It is very important to make people uncomfortable sometimes.”

Since the debate around the film Kabir Singh increased, Anurag was asked whether actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui would take responsibility for the violence depicted in the film. Nawazuddin said, “What happens in the society, who takes responsibility for that? Films show a very diluted version of what happens out there.” Kashyap said artistes are always attracted to everything forbidden.

“When you’re told as a kid by your mother not to touch something, you go and touch exactly that. So the human curiosity, for actors and everyone, takes them to things which are forbidden. I’m forever attracted and in love with what is forbidden,” he added.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh beats Avengers Endgame as it becomes most searched movie on Google India in 2019