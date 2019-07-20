Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2019 | 1:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Anubhav Sinha’s next Thappad is one for International Women’s Day

BySubhash K. Jha

While Article 15 continues to make waves, Anubhav Sinha has already moved on to his next. Reveals Sinha, “It’s a film called Thappad and it’s a subject based on women’s empowerment. I can’t reveal anything more, unless you promise not to write about it.”

Anubhav Sinha’s next Thappad is one for International Women’s Day

As I am unable to make any such promise, Anubhav says, “It’s my first subject based on a female protagonist. Tapsee Pannu plays the lead. I became enamoured of the idea of working with her again after she did Mulk with me. She is so comfortable to work with and such a powerful actress without overdoing anything. Tapsee and Ayushmann Khurrana are my favourites.”

Regrettably Ayushmann does not feature in Thappad. We would have liked to Anubhav and Ayushmann work together again after Article 15. “There is no scope for him in Thappad. Most of cast will comprise women actors. This film is my homage to womanhood. It will release on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020. All I can tell you on-record is, it will be even more hard-hitting than Mulk and Article 15.”

Take that.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha REVEALS how he acquired Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin In the Wind’ for Article 15

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections - The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections – The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections - The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections – The…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: Shahid…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification