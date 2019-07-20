Anubhav Sinha’s next Thappad is one for International Women’s Day

While Article 15 continues to make waves, Anubhav Sinha has already moved on to his next. Reveals Sinha, “It’s a film called Thappad and it’s a subject based on women’s empowerment. I can’t reveal anything more, unless you promise not to write about it.”

As I am unable to make any such promise, Anubhav says, “It’s my first subject based on a female protagonist. Tapsee Pannu plays the lead. I became enamoured of the idea of working with her again after she did Mulk with me. She is so comfortable to work with and such a powerful actress without overdoing anything. Tapsee and Ayushmann Khurrana are my favourites.”

Regrettably Ayushmann does not feature in Thappad. We would have liked to Anubhav and Ayushmann work together again after Article 15. “There is no scope for him in Thappad. Most of cast will comprise women actors. This film is my homage to womanhood. It will release on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020. All I can tell you on-record is, it will be even more hard-hitting than Mulk and Article 15.”

Take that.