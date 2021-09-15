Bollywood Hungama

Ankita Lokhande wants her friend Nishant Bhatt to bring Bigg Boss OTT trophy home

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss OTT has been gearing up for its finale in the upcoming weekend. With Mosse Jattana's eviction last weekend, the remaining contestants in the house include Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhatt. The finale will take place on the 17th and 18th of September. As the show is reaching its finale soon, everybody has been constantly supporting their favourite contestants.

While actress Ankita Lokhande also came forward to support her favourite contestant and good friend Nishant Bhatt. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a compilation of dance videos and their fun moments together. Alongside the adorable video, Ankita wrote, "We want trophy nishu  This is our journey of togetherness, Nishu. I love you and how. The way you are playing in big boss is outstanding. You have made all of us proud, nishukadi."

She added, "My superstar and the most hardworking guy I know. Proud, proud and proud of you my Laxman...Whether u win or you don’t. U r my winner nishuuuiiuuuu  me and Vicky are so proud of u  seeeeee you soooon baby... #bigbossott @voot @nishantbhat85 my vede."

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande has recently appeared in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

ALSO READ:Ankita Lokhande feels nostalgic as she revisits the sets of Pavitra Rishta for Ganpati Celebrations

