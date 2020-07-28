Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 28.07.2020 | 12:21 PM IST

AndhaDhun action director Parvez Khan passes away at 55 after a heart attack

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like AndhaDhun and Badlapur, passed away on July 27 morning at the age of 55. He was rushed to the hospital after a major heart attack. As per his friend and long-time associate Nishant Khan, that he did not have any prior condition and felt chest pain on Sunday night.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned the loss of the Parvez Khan and wrote, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic, and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!"

Parvez Khan had also worked on the upcoming Netflix film Class Of ’83 which stars Bobby Deol. It is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The production house’s official account took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the action director. “The loss of Parvez Khan, action-director for Class Of ’83, leaves a huge void in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Parvez Khan was an assistant action director in films like Khiladi, Baazigar, and Soldier that were directed by Abbas-Mustan. He worked with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on films like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and AndhaDhun.

