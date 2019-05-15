Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Ananya Panday’s role was reworked in Student Of The Year 2

/00:00 00:00

Listen to this article in audio

BySubhash K. Jha

The one certainty that emerges from the mess created in Student Of The Year 2 is the star potential of debutante Ananya Panday who has definitely scored a higher popularity rating than the film’s other debut-making actress Tara Sutaria.

Ananya Panday’s role was reworked in Student Of The Year 2

Turns out, Ananya’s role was moulded and expanded when she came on board. Says a reliable source, “Chunky Pandey’s daughter’s role was nothing much to begin with. It was vaguely sketched confused nervous character. But then Ananya who is actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter, came on board. The dynamics of the role changed. The character was re-written, dances and drama were added.”

While both the leading ladies have been given a raw deal as per the ‘boys’ knife out’ combat between Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal (a la Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar), Ananya presence has been redeemed.

Says the source, “Chunky and his wife Deanne personally requested Karan Johar to do justice to their daughter’s presence in his production. Hence what was originally a sketchy role became far more persuasive.”

And where does that leave the film’s other debutante?

Not very far from where she has started. But still, Tara does have a couple of promising films including one with Sidharth Malhotra. On the other hand, Aanaya has chosen her sophomore movie carelessly. She’s going to be in the remake of the B R Chopra comedy on infidelity Pati Patni Aur Woh where she would be a misfit.

Also Read: Ananya Panday would love to RAID this person’s closet!

More Pages: Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection , Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to…

Sidharth Malhotra dating another Karan Johar…

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par now to be…

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 6 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification