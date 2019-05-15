Ananya Panday’s role was reworked in Student Of The Year 2

The one certainty that emerges from the mess created in Student Of The Year 2 is the star potential of debutante Ananya Panday who has definitely scored a higher popularity rating than the film’s other debut-making actress Tara Sutaria.

Turns out, Ananya’s role was moulded and expanded when she came on board. Says a reliable source, “Chunky Pandey’s daughter’s role was nothing much to begin with. It was vaguely sketched confused nervous character. But then Ananya who is actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter, came on board. The dynamics of the role changed. The character was re-written, dances and drama were added.”

While both the leading ladies have been given a raw deal as per the ‘boys’ knife out’ combat between Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal (a la Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar), Ananya presence has been redeemed.

Says the source, “Chunky and his wife Deanne personally requested Karan Johar to do justice to their daughter’s presence in his production. Hence what was originally a sketchy role became far more persuasive.”

And where does that leave the film’s other debutante?

Not very far from where she has started. But still, Tara does have a couple of promising films including one with Sidharth Malhotra. On the other hand, Aanaya has chosen her sophomore movie carelessly. She’s going to be in the remake of the B R Chopra comedy on infidelity Pati Patni Aur Woh where she would be a misfit.

