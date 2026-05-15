The actress expands her association with the luxury brand after becoming Chanel's first-ever ambassador from India last year.

Ananya Panday has added another milestone to her growing international fashion journey after being officially announced as the Fragrance & Beauty Ambassador for Chanel in India. The latest announcement further strengthens the actress’ association with the iconic luxury label and highlights her increasing visibility in the global fashion and beauty space.

Ananya Panday becomes Chanel Fragrance & Beauty ambassador in India

The development comes less than a year after Ananya made headlines for becoming Chanel’s first-ever brand ambassador from India, marking a significant collaboration between the luxury fashion house and an Indian celebrity. Her new role as the face of Chanel Fragrance & Beauty in India signals an expansion of that partnership and positions her among a select group of global personalities associated with the brand.

Over the past few years, Ananya Panday has steadily built a strong presence beyond films, emerging as one of the most recognisable young faces in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle campaigns. Her appearances at international fashion events, collaborations with luxury labels, and growing digital influence have contributed to her rising global profile.

The actress has particularly resonated with younger audiences through her approachable public image, social media presence, and evolving fashion choices. Industry observers have also noted how Indian celebrities are increasingly becoming part of global luxury campaigns, reflecting the growing importance of the Indian market in the international fashion and beauty industry.

Ananya’s continued collaboration with Chanel adds to the larger trend of Indian actors making inroads into global luxury spaces, alongside appearances at international fashion weeks, beauty campaigns, and red-carpet events. The move also underscores the increasing representation of Indian talent within major global brands.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently preparing for the release of Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama that will see her sharing screen space with Lakshya for the first time. The film is scheduled to release on May 21. Apart from her film projects, the actress is also set to reprise her popular role as Bae in the upcoming season of Call Me Bae, a character that received considerable attention among younger viewers after the show’s release.

With her latest Chanel announcement, Ananya continues to expand her presence across both entertainment and international luxury branding spaces.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday and Lakshya promise an intense romance filled with passion and heartbreak

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