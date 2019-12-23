The National Film Awards, that are set to take place on Monday, will honour Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, Big B won’t be able to attend the awards ceremony in New Delhi due to health concerns.

“Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The National Film Awards will be handed over to the winners by Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Technically, President of India hands out the honour but it is being reported that Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a high tea for the winners. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will be attending the ceremony.