Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2019 | 9:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony due to poor health

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony due to poor health

The National Film Awards, that are set to take place on Monday, will honour Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, Big B won’t be able to attend the awards ceremony in New Delhi due to health concerns.

“Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The National Film Awards will be handed over to the winners by Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Technically, President of India hands out the honour but it is being reported that Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a high tea for the winners. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will be attending the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Is Amitabh Bachchan still a part of Shantaram?

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zoya Akhtar opens up about Gully Boy not…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

“I love films and I contribute to my country…

BREAKING: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt…

Amitabh Bachchan directed a sequence in…

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Petition filed…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification