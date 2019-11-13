Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan pulls off an 18-hour shift days after doctors advised him to cut back on work

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan had recently said that the doctors have advised him to cut back on work, keeping in mind his recent health concerns. Now, the actor, in his blog, wrote that he shot three episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 back-to-back, resulting in an 18-hour workday.

On Tuesday, the actor on his blog wrote that because of a backlog, he shot for three episodes of the reality game show in one day. “Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love, and blessings,” he wrote.

One day before, the actor had written, “Apologies for the delayed Post and the Blog .. but as we near the ending of the season of KBC .. a great amount of catch up is being required .. hence finished only by 1 AM, this morning and am setting off again to the studios ..”

The actor had previously written that doctors had warned him about cutting back on work, ‘or else’. “The tunnel at the NSSH .. indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs .. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this minefield of a body .. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in .. a few hard core instructions to follow .. and back to the grind , despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off .. or else,” he had written.

