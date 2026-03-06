Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has further expanded his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya with the purchase of a 2.67-acre land parcel valued at Rs 35 crores. The transaction was facilitated by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the company confirmed on March 6.

Amitabh Bachchan invests Rs 35 crores in Ayodhya land: Reports

According to the company, the land parcel is located near HoABL’s 75-acre development project titled ‘The Sarayu’. The deal was executed by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, on behalf of the Bachchan family.

This acquisition marks Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL, indicating the actor’s continued interest in the rapidly developing temple town, which is home to the Ram Mandir.

Commenting on the development, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said that Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as a long-term generational asset.

He noted, “Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term. At HoABL, we view land not merely as wealth but as a legacy. In Ayodhya, this legacy assumes a profound meaning — a virasat where faith and inheritance come together.”

Lodha further added that ongoing infrastructure development and public investment are transforming Ayodhya into a strong destination for long-term land ownership and value creation.

