Ameesha Patel surrenders in Ranchi court in connection to cheque bounce case; gets conditional bail

Actress Ameesha Patel surrenders in Ranchi court over cheque bounce case. She is accused of cheating producer Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore for the unfinished film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel surrendered herself in the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday, following accusations of cheating film producer-businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore in a cheque bounce case. According to a report by ANI, Ajay claimed that Ameesha had borrowed Rs 2.5 crore from him under the pretext of producing a film titled Desi Magic, but failed to complete the project or return the money. Ameesha's business partner, Krunal Goomer, was also accused in the case.

The allegations against Ameesha Patel date back to 2018 when she visited Ranchi to attend an event at Harmu Ground. During her visit, she met Ajay Kumar Singh and convinced him to finance her film Desi Magic with Rs 2.5 crore. However, according to Ajay's complaint, neither Ameesha nor Krunal completed the shoot of the film, and despite promises to repay the borrowed amount with an interest of Rs 50 lakh, they failed to do so.

In October 2018, Ameesha handed over two cheques, one for Rs 2.5 crore and another for Rs 50 lakh, to Ajay. Unfortunately, both cheques bounced, prompting Ajay to pursue legal action.

Ajay Kumar Singh accused the Bollywood actress of cheating, as well as money laundering, and took the matter to court. Consequently, a warrant was issued against Ameesha on April 6. On Saturday morning, Ameesha surrendered herself in the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with the cheque bounce case. Subsequently, she was granted conditional bail and has been instructed to appear physically before the court on June 21.

Also Read: Restored version of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on ZEE5 on June 16

More Pages: Desi Magic Box Office Collection

