Amber Heard to reprise her role in Aquaman 2, confirms director James Wan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has been welcomed "back to Atlantis" by director James Wan for Aquaman 2. The sci-fi film, starring Jason Momoa, is getting a sequel titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard to reprise her role in Aquaman 2, confirms director James Wan

On Saturday, Amber Heard shared a post on Instagram flaunting a nice card she received from the Aquaman 2 production team. In the caption, Heard says that she's ‘in quarantine’ including a mermaid emoji. The attached handwritten note came with some flowers which read, “Amber - Welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

According to the reports, plot details are still being kept under wraps. The sequel will see Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

During an interview with Drew Barrymore, Jason Momoa revealed Aquaman 2 would begin production in July.

