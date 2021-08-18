Bollywood Hungama

Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on September 9, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi, the show will release on September 9, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that their upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9, 2021. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26th, 2008.

Featuring some of the most talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime Video on September 9th, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 9th, 2021.

