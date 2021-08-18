Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi, the show will release on September 9, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that their upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9, 2021. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26th, 2008.

