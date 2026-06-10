Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she prepares to tie the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. Known for her performance in Netflix's Guilty and Monica O My Darling, Akansha has reportedly been in a long-term relationship with the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director, although the couple has largely kept their romance away from the public eye.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to marry Sharan Sharma on July 11; reception details revealed

While Akansha had earlier confirmed their relationship, the couple has hardly followed the trend of posting content with each other on social media. However, the duo has often been spotted attending private gatherings, close-knit celebrations, and social events together over the years.

Now, reports suggest that wedding bells are finally ringing for the couple. According to a source who spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times, Akansha and Sharan are set to get married next month. “Akansha and Sharan are getting married on July 11 followed with a wedding reception on July 12. The reception will take place in JW Marriott and hosted by the boy’s side,” the source was quoted saying.

While details about the wedding festivities remain under wraps, it is being reported that the couple is keen on keeping the celebrations intimate and personal. In an era where celebrity weddings often become grand public spectacles, Akansha and Sharan appear to be taking a more private route.

Sources indicate that the couple has chosen to send out e-invites instead of traditional printed invitations. The digital-first approach aligns with their preference for a low-key ceremony attended only by close family members and a select group of friends. Despite the wedding taking place in Mumbai, the guest list is expected to remain limited.

Akansha, who has steadily carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, and Sharan, who earned acclaim for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr and Mrs Mahi among others, have maintained a relatively private personal life. As they get ready to exchange vows next month, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting more details from what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season.

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor promises to take you on a deeper, more personal journey as Dr. Gargi in Gram Chikitsalay 2

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