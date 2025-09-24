Alia Bhatt continues to make her mark on the global fashion stage, this time at Milan Fashion Week, where she turned heads with a striking black look for Demna’s Gucci debut. The Bollywood star, who has become a consistent name at international fashion events, embraced gothic glamour with an ensemble that perfectly blended elegance and boldness.

Alia Bhatt serves gothic glamour in black Gucci look at Milan Fashion Week; watch

The actress stepped out in a luxurious black fur coat, a piece that instantly commanded attention. Paired with Gucci’s iconic monogrammed tights and sleek pointed heels, her look exuded a dark, dramatic aesthetic that drew comparisons to Morticia Addams’ timeless allure. Completing her outfit was a black Gucci handbag with gold detailing, further accentuating the refined yet edgy vibe she carried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khush Wedding (@khushmag)

What made Alia’s appearance truly stand out was her beauty look straight, center-parted hair cascading down in a glossy finish, paired with smokey, bronzed makeup that highlighted her sharp features. The combination enhanced her presence, giving her a fierce yet sophisticated edge that fashion watchers couldn’t stop talking about.

With this appearance, Alia Bhatt not only cemented her position as a style icon but also underscored her growing influence on the international fashion circuit. From Cannes to Gucci’s Milan showcase, Alia is proving that her red-carpet choices resonate far beyond Bollywood, setting her up as one of the most closely watched celebrities in global fashion today.

Also Read : Mahesh Bhatt REACTS to viral video of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction house: “Invasive journalism is now legitimised”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.