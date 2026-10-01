Mumbai is gearing up for a glittering global night, and Alia Bhatt will be right at the heart of it. The actor, producer and entrepreneur will be among the leading names from the worlds of film, music, sport and entertainment at The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night, where she will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards.

Alia Bhatt joins Rami Malek, Sachin Tendulkar and Simone Ashley for a star-studded Earthshot Prize 2026 night in Mumbai

The ceremony will bring together 5,000 guests to celebrate people and organisations working on solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Alia will share the stage with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and British actress and musician Simone Ashley, among other presenters and special guests. The evening will be hosted by Karan Johar, with more names expected to join the celebrations.

For Alia, the night is a chance to applaud the people behind the ideas and solutions driving environmental action around the world. Speaking about the occasion, she said: "The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That's what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us."

The 2026 Awards Night will also mark the first time the event is streamed globally on Prime Video, with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories able to watch the celebration in more than 40 languages.

On the work front, Alia is preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Love & War, in which she stars alongside real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will hit cinemas in January 2027. The actress also has Tumbbad 2 in the pipeline, where she will play a key role.

Speaking about The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, it is the world's most prestigious environmental award, created to identify, back and celebrate groundbreaking environmental leadership. Built around five challenges, it aims to discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet.

Also Read: Daughter’s Day 2026: Alia Bhatt quips daughter Raha “bosses everybody around,” as she talks about women’s empowerment at the Mijwan fundraiser

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