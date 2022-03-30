Hilaria Baldwin announced Tuesday that she is pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh child together. Hilaria, who had taken a hiatus from social media amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun was fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust in 2021, acknowledged that she missed her Instagram audience.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she captioned a short video shared on social media, which features the couple telling their children the news. The video, set to a remix of "I Love You Baby" shows the duo playing with their six children while their they seemed to be excited about the new and were all smiles and hugging each other on the floor.

In an exclusive statement to People magazine, the couple shared, “We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hillaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin got married in June 2012. The couple are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

