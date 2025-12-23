K-pop star JOSHUA from the globally popular group SEVENTEEN has entered India’s advertising space as the face of LG Electronics India’s Essential Series. The collaboration, titled JOSHUA X LG, marks his first association with an Indian consumer brand.

LG India said the partnership reflects its focus on making everyday life simpler through practical home appliances. In the new campaign, JOSHUA represents the idea that small, thoughtful conveniences can help reduce daily effort and allow people to focus on what matters most. The campaign features products such as the LG Essential Washing Machine, highlighting ease of use and routine-based living.

JOSHUA’s association brings a lifestyle-led approach to the campaign, especially aimed at Gen Z and millennial consumers. His global presence and calm, relatable personality are expected to connect with Indian audiences who follow international pop culture while valuing simplicity in daily life. The collaboration also points to the growing influence of K-pop artists in the Indian market.

SEVENTEEN, which debuted in 2015, is currently among the most influential music groups worldwide. The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, with its latest album HAPPY BURSTDAY debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. SEVENTEEN has also ranked among the top three touring acts globally on Billboard’s 2025 Midyear Boxscore Top Tours chart.

As a key member of the group’s vocal unit, JOSHUA has been part of several chart-topping releases and international tours. Known for his composed stage presence and understated style, he has also explored solo work and global collaborations with international artists. His role in the LG campaign reflects a growing trend of global music icons shaping brand communication in India.

LG India has not shared further details on the duration of the association, but the campaign is expected to roll out across digital and other platforms in the coming weeks.

