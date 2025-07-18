It's common for Indian moviegoers to be subjected to cuts and modifications of scenes and dialogues courtesy the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Such kind of censoring also exists for the web series as evident by the latest release, Special Ops 2.



The action thriller show is based on cyber terrorism with Tahir Raj Bhasin's character playing a villain. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “He plays a cyber criminal who wants to access the data of the UPI (United Payments Interface) users for malicious intent. A scene where he mentions the same was also included in the trailer of the show.”

EXCLUSIVE: UPI changed to OBI in Special Ops 2

The source continued, “However, the word 'UPI' has been changed to 'OBI' in the show. The old trailer has also been removed and a new promo has been added. It mentions the new release date and also 'OBI'.”

An industry insider added, “Since it's a sensitive topic, the makers must have got a directive not to mention UPI. This could also be the reason why the show's release date was pushed from July 11 to July 18 as dubbing and making changes must have taken time.”

The industry insider also remarked, “The change doesn't affect the show as one can understand what the villain is talking about. Also, let's not forget that terms like Reserve Bank of India, China etc. have been allowed.”

Special Ops 2 also stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Muzzamil Ibrahim and others. It has released on July 18 on JioHotstar. The first season arrived in 2020 while a mini series named Special Ops 1.5 released in late 2021.

