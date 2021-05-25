Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 25.05.2021 | 11:35 AM IST

Akshay Kumar to help 3600 dancers with monthly ration amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave have once again left many in trouble, jobless. In the film industry, shootings have been either shifted to different cities or shoots have come to a halt owing to the surge in cases. Amid this, Akshay Kumar has stepped up to help 3600 dancers with monthly ration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya said that for his 50th birthday, Akshay Kumar had asked him what he wanted and Acharya requested him to help 1600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2000 background dancers with a month’s ration. Acharya revealed that Akshay Kumar agreed to this. Through Ganesh Acharya Foundation. the choreographer's wife is also deeply involved as she is personally overseeing the distribution and packing of the ration which is being done areawise keeping the COVID-19 protocols in check.

He revealed that the dancers and the choreographers who are registered with them will either get money to afford the essentials or the ration kit to feed their families. The decision is completely for the dancers to make.

