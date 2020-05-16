Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar donates 500 wristbands to Nashik Police to detect coronavirus after helping Mumbai Police with 1000 bands 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Akshay Kumar extended his support to Nashik’s frontline workers. After donating 1,000 smartwatches that track symptoms of the virus to the Mumbai Police, the actor gave 500 to the Nashik police after positive cases rise up in the city.

Akshay Kumar donates 500 wristbands to Nashik Police to detect coronavirus after helping Mumbai Police with 1000 bands 

Vishwas Nangre Patil, the Nashik police commissioner, says, "We are grateful to Mr. Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilized by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly."

The bands will be available in India in phases. Before making it available for the general public, the wrist bands will be given on an immediate basis to frontline workers.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar donates 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police to help detect Coronavirus symptoms

