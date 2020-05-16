Actor Akshay Kumar extended his support to Nashik’s frontline workers. After donating 1,000 smartwatches that track symptoms of the virus to the Mumbai Police, the actor gave 500 to the Nashik police after positive cases rise up in the city.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, the Nashik police commissioner, says, "We are grateful to Mr. Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilized by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly."

The bands will be available in India in phases. Before making it available for the general public, the wrist bands will be given on an immediate basis to frontline workers.

