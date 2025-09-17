Actor Kirti Kulhari is set to attend the Busan International Film Festival for the world premiere of her upcoming film Full Plate, scheduled to be screened on September 18. Directed by National Award-winning actor-turned-filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee, the film tells the story of a homemaker-turned-cook navigating social expectations, patriarchy, and personal transformation—through food.

Actor Kirti Kulhari heads to Busan International Film Festival for world premiere of ‘Full Plate’: ‘Gave my blood and sweat to the film’

Kulhari plays Amreen, a seemingly conventional homemaker whose passion for cooking slowly reveals a deeper, more spirited personality. As the film progresses, Amreen challenges the norms placed on her, using food as both a form of resistance and self-expression.In a statement, Kulhari shared her excitement ahead of the Busan premiere: “Full Plate is a film that’s very close to my heart, and for it to begin its journey at a festival as prestigious as Busan feels incredibly special. As an actor, it’s rare to find stories that challenge and move you in equal measure — Amreen’s journey did exactly that for me. I’m excited for the world to meet her and grateful that we’re starting this chapter on such a global stage.”

The film marks a significant moment in Kulhari’s career, as it is her first leading role to premiere at an international film festival. Reflecting on the experience, she added: “This film means a lot to me because I gave it my blood and sweat. I’m really looking forward to being at the festival and watching it with an audience of global cinema lovers. I have a feeling it’s going to be a special experience.” Full Plate also stars Sharib Hashmi, Indraneil Sengupta, and Monica Dogra, and is produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis (Ashutosh Entertainments), along with Mohaan Nadaar and Ketki Pandit (Teamo HQ Productions Ltd).

The year 2025 has been a landmark one for Kulhari, with strong performances in films like Hisaab Barabar and Badass Ravikumar. As Full Plate heads to Busan, she continues to cement her place in content-driven cinema. She’s also set to wrap up the year on a high note with the return of the popular web series Four More Shots Please! Season 4, alongside another project currently in production. With Full Plate, Kirti Kulhari not only brings a powerful character to life but also takes another bold step onto the global stage.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Kirti Kulhari’s “sidelined” claim during Pink promotions: “I can’t discard her feelings”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.