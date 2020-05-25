Actor Ajay Devgn is set to essay the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik in his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk among others. While producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed the project is 90 percent complete, there’s still a lot of VFX work left on the film. As it is known that the film was supposed to arrive on Independence Day, it is unclear whether that would be possible now amid coronavirus outbreak.

Naveen Paul, VFX supervisor and Co-Founder & Creative Head - NY VFXwala, recently revealed to a daily that they are constantly working from home to complete the film. As it is set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war backdrop, the visual effects play an important role in the film. They want the visual effects to look seamlessly photo-real.

Naveen has worked with Ajay Devgn on Shivaay besides Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat. He said that the VFX has been used in the film to recreate what happened during the war. It hasn’t been easy since they had to go back to 50 years to recreate the era. He is working closely with director Abhishek Dhudhaiya and DoP Aseem Bajaj. He revealed that the war scenes have been designed to take the audience to the war field.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.

Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS