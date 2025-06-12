The country and the world at large got a jolt earlier today, June 12, when it came to light that a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad got crashed as soon as it took off. It has led to shockwaves and a wave of sadness. Keeping the sentiment of the nation at mind, superstar Salman Khan decided to not appear at an event in Mumbai.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash effect: Salman Khan’s ISRL event postponed; organizers say, “Not a time for celebration”; Kannappa Indore event cancelled

Salman Khan was all set to attend a press conference where he we going to be announced as brand ambassador of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The ISRL's co-founders Veer Patel and Eeshan Lokhande, were going to join Salman on stage. A special fireside chat with Salman Khan was going to be one of the highlights.

The event began at 2:15 pm, that is, the same time when the news of the crash came in. At 3:45 pm, the organizers came up on stage and said, "As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as its not a time for celebration."

They added, "We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India."

Due to #Ahmedabad plane crash incident, an event featuring @BeingSalmanKhan was cancelled. Salman was all set to be announced brand ambassador of Indian Supercross Racing League pic.twitter.com/IEg0kLkOa9 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 12, 2025

They further told the mediapersons, “Somebody will be in touch with you (regarding when the event will take place).” They thanked the press and also apologized to them for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the promotional event of Kannappa, which was to be held in Indore on Friday, June 13, was cancelled as well. The media from Mumbai was all set to fly to the Madhya Pradesh city and they were informed some time after the crash after the cancellation.

