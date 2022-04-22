Having been signed by Zoya Akhtar to play the male lead in her indigenous adaptation of the Archie comics’ universe opposite Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta, is being fully tutored into the art of facing the camera.

Agastya Nanda prepares to carry the Bachchan legacy forward

Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Says a source close to the Bachchan family, “Neither of Agastya’s parents are actors. So he is leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance. Agastya has always been a big fan of his grandfather and of the Archie comics. So he has the advantage of being a part of the cinematic universe that he will soon occupy officially, even before facing the camera.”

One hears Agastya is already getting several offers from the biggest banners. But he wants to wait until Zoya’s project materializes before thinking of another project.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan confirms his grandson Agastya Nanda’s acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.