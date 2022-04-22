comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.04.2022 | 10:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Agastya Nanda prepares to carry the Bachchan legacy forward

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Having been signed by Zoya Akhtar to play the male lead in her indigenous adaptation of the Archie comics’ universe opposite Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta, is being fully tutored into the art of facing the camera.

Agastya Nanda prepares to carry the Bachchan legacy forward

Agastya Nanda prepares to carry the Bachchan legacy forward

Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Says a source close to the Bachchan family, “Neither of Agastya’s parents are actors. So he is leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance. Agastya has always been a big fan of his grandfather and of the Archie comics. So he has the advantage of being a part of the cinematic universe that he will soon occupy officially, even before facing the camera.”

One hears Agastya is already getting several offers from the biggest banners. But he wants to wait until Zoya’s project materializes before thinking of another project.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan confirms his grandson Agastya Nanda’s acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff to attend the launch of…

KGF mania goes viral as popular football…

2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s…

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for true…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter…

A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification