Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.07.2021 | 9:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Adivi Sesh’s Major Hindi satellite rights sold to Sony TV for a whopping Rs. 10 cr

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Versatile actor Adivi Sesh who is enjoying best phase of his career is making his Bollywood entry with the Pan India project Major. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will see Sesh playing the role of the decorated NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi Sesh’s Major Hindi satellite rights sold for a whopping Rs. 10 cr

As of now, the makers have revealed first look posters of its lead actors- Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and also teaser of the movie. The teaser was well-received across the country in all the languages with millions of views.

Major overseas rights were bagged jointly by Weekend Cinema and South Star International. Now, Hindi satellite business of the movie has also been acquired by Sony TV for a fancy price. The Hindi satellite business fetched its makers Rs 10 crores.

Traces the inspirational journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages and lost his life in the valorous mission during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Major stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

Also Read: “The moment theatres are back we want to give people a beautiful experience,” says Adivi Shesh on the delay on Major

More Pages: Major Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to make his television debut…

Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, AR Rahman and…

Fire breaks out on the sets of Amar Upadhyay…

Dipika Kakar exits Sasural Simar Ka 2 in two…

Pearl V Puri breaks his silence on alleged…

Case registered against Yeh Rishta Kya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification