Versatile actor Adivi Sesh who is enjoying best phase of his career is making his Bollywood entry with the Pan India project Major. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will see Sesh playing the role of the decorated NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

As of now, the makers have revealed first look posters of its lead actors- Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and also teaser of the movie. The teaser was well-received across the country in all the languages with millions of views.

Major overseas rights were bagged jointly by Weekend Cinema and South Star International. Now, Hindi satellite business of the movie has also been acquired by Sony TV for a fancy price. The Hindi satellite business fetched its makers Rs 10 crores.

Traces the inspirational journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages and lost his life in the valorous mission during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Major stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

