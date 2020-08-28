If everything goes according to the grand plans being firmed up by Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, Mumbai will soon have a YRF Museum. This idea is a part of the 50th year celebrations of YRF which is set to kickstart on the 88th birth anniversary of legendary film-maker Yash Chopra.

“Adi is currently working on the blue print of YRF Project 50 and there is definitely a huge plan to unveil the YRF Museum. General public will have access to come in and soak in the legacy of YRF in this museum. If one has been to the massive studios in US like the Fox Lot in Los Angeles, one could visit the museum that houses all the history, costumes, rare posters and pictures and videos are displayed in a grand fashion. YRF Museum is being planned with that grand a design,” informs a trade source.

“Given the rich history of YRF, the iconic films that the studio has given Indian audiences and how it’s films have shaped pop-culture of India, one can imagine that YRF Museum will truly relive the most defining moments in Hindi film history. There is so much never seen before history and nostalgia that fans of Indian cinema will be treated to when this museum gets constructed,” the trade source adds.

The informer, however, stresses that it will take some time before work on the museum begins. “The announcement is most definitely going to happen as a part of the 50th year celebrations because it has been Adi’s dream to build a YRF Museum. But it will take some time to make the museum. So, it can end up taking a couple of years too. But isn’t it exciting that audiences and fans of Hindi cinema can finally see the history of Yash Raj Films, relive the movies they have produced and witness the journey of all the superstars that they have given India generation after generation,” the source further elaborates.

