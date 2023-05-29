Experience the journey of love and devotion in Adipurush with the soul-stirring Song, 'Ram Siya Ram'.

Enter a realm where love and dedication transcend the boundaries of time and space. Adipurush, the much-awaited movie, invites us into its captivating narrative of Raghav and Janaki, portrayed by the mesmerizing duo Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. As the anticipation builds for this cinematic gem, the Adipurush team has now unveiled the complete version of the captivating track 'Ram Siya Ram,' taking us on a melodic journey that beautifully encapsulates the essence of their profound love and longing.

The serene and soulful composition by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, combined with the heartfelt lyrics crafted by Manoj Muntashir, beautifully captures the profound connection between Lord Ram and Sita in the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. The song vividly portrays the significance of their bond, highlighting the integral role they play in each other's lives. Through its enchanting melody and poignant lyrics, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ serves as a reminder of the eternal strength of genuine love and the timeless depth of human emotions. The song also provided glimpses of Raghava's heartbreak as he prepares to rescue Janaki with the help of Bajrang.

Adipurush director Om Raut took his Twitter account and shared the song. He captioned, “The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram”. The song is also released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.



Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will be making its international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023. Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, it is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

