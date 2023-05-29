comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.05.2023 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush makers unveil captivating song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, enchanting audiences with love and devotion

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adipurush makers unveil captivating song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, enchanting audiences with love and devotion

en Bollywood News Adipurush makers unveil captivating song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, enchanting audiences with love and devotion

Experience the journey of love and devotion in Adipurush with the soul-stirring Song, 'Ram Siya Ram'.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Enter a realm where love and dedication transcend the boundaries of time and space. Adipurush, the much-awaited movie, invites us into its captivating narrative of Raghav and Janaki, portrayed by the mesmerizing duo Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. As the anticipation builds for this cinematic gem, the Adipurush team has now unveiled the complete version of the captivating track 'Ram Siya Ram,' taking us on a melodic journey that beautifully encapsulates the essence of their profound love and longing.

Adipurush makers unveil captivating song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, enchanting audiences with love and devotion

Adipurush makers unveil captivating song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, enchanting audiences with love and devotion

The serene and soulful composition by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, combined with the heartfelt lyrics crafted by Manoj Muntashir, beautifully captures the profound connection between Lord Ram and Sita in the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. The song vividly portrays the significance of their bond, highlighting the integral role they play in each other's lives. Through its enchanting melody and poignant lyrics, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ serves as a reminder of the eternal strength of genuine love and the timeless depth of human emotions. The song also provided glimpses of Raghava's heartbreak as he prepares to rescue Janaki with the help of Bajrang.

Adipurush director Om Raut took his Twitter account and shared the song. He captioned, “The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram”. The song is also released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.


Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will be making its international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023. Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, it is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Also Read: Adipurush director Om Raut on the art of Ram Leela: As long as there is Bharat, Ram Leela will keep happening in different forms

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra may tie the knot with…

Athiya Shetty breaks silence on…

Yash Raj Films shelves Aamir Khan’s son…

Mirzapur meets Dahaad: Prime Video presents…

Deepika Padukone stuns in her first-ever…

SCOOP: No cameo for Allu Arjun in Shah Rukh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification