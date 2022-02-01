English actor and director Adam Deacon is returning to filmmaking with British urban action comedy titled Sumotherhood which is now about to start production in London. Ed Sheeran, whose growing acting stints have included Game of Thrones and Yesterday, has been added to the cast alongside Danny Sapani of Black Panther, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz of The Tick, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s Leomie Anderson, London Hughes, Kevin Bishop, Kidulthood star Jaime Winstone, Vas Blackwood and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (a Lawrence Olivier award best actor winner for Tina Turner The Musical).

They join the already announced cast of Deacon, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and comedian Eddie Kadi, while there are expected to be various additional cameos from the world of acting, comedy and music, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside the on-screen talent, Sumotherhood has also secured the services of Simon Stolland of Blue Story as cinematographer. Written by Deacon, Zonzolo and Michael Vu, the film marks actor-writer-director Deacon’s comeback to filmmaking after several years away from the industry, and over a decade since his 2011 directorial debut Anuvahood (on which he collaborated with Vu).

Sumotherhood — which will shoot in Hackney and East London through February and March — is produced by BIFA-nominated producer Finn Bruce. BAFTA Breakthrough casting director Heather Basten has cast the film alongside Bishop, Deacon and the producing team.

