Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.05.2020 | 2:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Actor Zoa Morani donates plasma for the second time, says it got a patient out of ICU the last time

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from Covid-19 over a month back, recently donated her plasma for the second time, to medically aid the treatment of other patients. She took to Twitter to share a photo of herself lying on the hospital bed, and shared how her first round of plasma donation helped a patient come out of ICU.

"Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone," she wrote.


Zoa, her sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani, had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, back to back in a matter of few days. Post her recovery, she was in home quarantine and on medicines through April. She donated her first round of blood for plasma trials in the second week of May. "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover," Zoa had written in her Instagram post.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan unveils the first look of her…

From providing essential supplies to…

Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium set…

Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline…

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to be back in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification