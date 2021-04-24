Bollywood Hungama

Actor Warina Hussain quits social media; says her team will continue to manage her account

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Warina Hussain, on Saturday, decided to quit social media and announced the same for the benefit of her friends and fans. With nearly 2 million followers, Warina said that she would be completely stopping to use the platform. However, her team will continue to manage her account and update about her work.

Quitting social media, Warina wrote, "I remember reading somewhere that you don't have to announce your departure because this isn't an airport, but I'll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work.
Warina Hussain. Lots of Love-Alien"

Captioning her quitting announcement she wrote, "In Aamir sir's language dropping the pretence." Aamir Khan had quite all his social media handles a day after his birthday on March 14.


Warina Hussain debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma in a Salman Khan Production. She then featured alongside Salman Khan in the film Dabangg 3 for the song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. The actress has now wrapped up the shooting of her next film titled The Incomplete Man. She will also be making her south debut with two unannounced Telugu projects and a Telugu film with Kalyan Ram in an NTR production.

