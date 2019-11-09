Bollywood Hungama

Actor Samarth Shandilya to tie the knot in December

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Samarth Shandilya, who was recently seen as Rangeela in Perfect Pati, is set to tie the knot next month. The 31-year-old is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Nishi Joshi, a dance movement psychotherapist. The ceremony will take place in Delhi on December 6.

Talking to a daily, the actor said that the celebrations will start in the first week of December with the mehendi and cocktail party scheduled for December 4 and 5, respectively. The actor said that the cocktail party will be attended by several of his friends from the industry. He said that their friends from across the globe will be flying down to be a part of the celebrations.

The couple has booked a suite at a five-star hotel in Manesar for seven days after the wedding. The couple will be heading to Santorini in March for their honeymoon.

