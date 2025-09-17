Actor Abhishek Banerjee, known to many as Jana from the Stree franchise, is returning to theatre after nearly two decades. Before making his mark in Bollywood and on OTT platforms, Banerjee started his creative journey with stage plays in Delhi. Now, after twenty years, he is reuniting with his theatre group for a mono satirical comedy, Tu Kya Hai, which will be staged this month at Mumbai’s NCPA.

The play presents a satirical take on the lives of dreamers who step away from the comfort of home to pursue careers as performance artists. Their paths, often filled with challenges, struggles, and moments of absurdity, blur the line between comedy and tragedy. Over time, these experiences evolve into stories that resemble a staged performance of life itself.

In this solo act, Banerjee reflects on his own journey, blending humour with honesty to explore themes of ambition, society, and self-worth. Tu Kya Hai is structured in three chapters: life in a middle-class Indian household where art is often seen only as a hobby; the hectic yet amusing hustle of Mumbai’s entertainment industry; and the quieter, more personal conflicts that surface in moments of solitude.

Speaking about his return to the stage, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Theatre is where I learnt to breathe as an artist. It taught me rhythm, truth, and how to fail without fear. For the last 20 years, my journey has been about chasing roles, telling stories, and building a career in cinema but somewhere, the stage kept calling me back. Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves. It’s about that late-night whisper we all hear Tu kya hai? when the lights are off, and the applause has faded. Coming back to the theatre to perform with my old theatre friends feels like closing a circle, or maybe starting a new one. This isn’t just a play for me it’s a homecoming.”

Tu Kya Hai promises to be an evening of laughter, reflection, and raw storytelling, where Banerjee’s magnetic stage presence meets a narrative that resonates universally.

