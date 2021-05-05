Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.05.2021 | 9:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested for repeatedly purchasing drugs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested by Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotic Cell for repeated purchase of drugs. The Anti Narcotic Cell also found bank transactions and Whatsapp chats between Dhruv and a drug peddler.

Actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested for repeatedly purchasing drugs

Dhruv had allegedly purchased the said drugs from peddler Muzaamil Abdul Shaikh. The Whatsapp chats of Shaikh revealed that Dhruv had procured drugs several times between 2019 and 2021. It has also been found that Dhruv had made payment six times into the drug peddlers accounts for purchase of narcotics drugs.

Reportedly, officials had arrested Shaikh on April 20 with 35 grams of mephedrone (MD). His phone was seized by the authorities for investigation. The police found Dhruv's chat with Shaikh and found out that he had made several purchases in the past two years. The police issued summons to Dhruv after his name surfaced and will now be produced in the court on Thursday, May 6.

ALSO READ: Buniyaad actor Dalip Tahil reveals co-star Soni Razdan was pregnant with her first child while shooting

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on…

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel to…

SCOOP: Is Hrithik Roshan planning to opt out…

Designer Anand Bhushan pledges to never be…

Nikki Tamboli to be part of Khatron Ke…

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification