Veteran actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested by Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotic Cell for repeated purchase of drugs. The Anti Narcotic Cell also found bank transactions and Whatsapp chats between Dhruv and a drug peddler.

Dhruv had allegedly purchased the said drugs from peddler Muzaamil Abdul Shaikh. The Whatsapp chats of Shaikh revealed that Dhruv had procured drugs several times between 2019 and 2021. It has also been found that Dhruv had made payment six times into the drug peddlers accounts for purchase of narcotics drugs.

Reportedly, officials had arrested Shaikh on April 20 with 35 grams of mephedrone (MD). His phone was seized by the authorities for investigation. The police found Dhruv's chat with Shaikh and found out that he had made several purchases in the past two years. The police issued summons to Dhruv after his name surfaced and will now be produced in the court on Thursday, May 6.

