Abhishek Kapoor to replace Hansal Mehta as director for Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India?

Bollywood News

Abhishek Kapoor is in talks for Captain India and the producers think he might be the right choice.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who is well known for identifying & bringing out an actor’s maximum potential, has been in the news for directing the Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India after Hansal Mehta has turned his focus to some other projects. The film shares the story of an individual who goes beyond his call of duty & much more.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the producers Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja have allegedly put a halt on Captain India following the exit of Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker has multiple projects in his line-up due to which there is a scheduling conflict. As the filmmaker has been busy with his other projects, he has not been able to devote time to the Kartik Aaryan starrer. Following his discussions with the producers, he decided to step down from the role of director. Now, Abhishek Kapoor is in talks for Captain India and the producers think he might be the right choice.

The source reveals, “Abhishek Kapoor is still in talks & will step in as director for the Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India. Kapoor fits the bill as a great choice to direct a film like this as he has always beautifully captured the true essence of human stories through films like Rock On, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He might start working on the film after he wraps up the shoot for the Aaman-Ajay starrer he is currently working on.”

Some of the actors that were launched under his guidance were the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar among others. Abhishek Kapoor will also launch Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in his upcoming action adventure.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha as his two releases in 2023. He also has an untitled project with Kabir Khan. He is also the lead in Aashiqui 3.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan leases Juhu apartment of Shahid Kapoor for monthly rent of Rs. 7.5 lakh

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

