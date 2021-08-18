‘Ek tha Raja, Ek thi Rani, Dono mil gaye, Khatam kahani’ is a story that everyone remembers from their childhood but what if someone finds comfort when they part ways? Netflix presents to you Ankahi Kahaniya - three unheard and untold tales of love that will make you wonder - What is love?

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology takes us through winding paths of longing and love. On this journey of finding true love are some unconventional characters, that are brought to life by a set of versatile actors, namely Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her intriguing stories and captivating narratives, returns with a tale of love that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Talking about her film she said, "With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix's belief and impact. ”

“This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you’re young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one’s especially close to my heart. And I’m really excited for everyone to watch it!” said renowned filmmaker, Abhishek Chaubey.

Speaking about the genre and storytelling filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, “Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, "As we expand our film slate in India, we are thrilled to announce our new anthology film, Ankahi Kahaniya. These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members."

Ankahi Kahaniya will premiere exclusively on Netflix across over 190 countries on September 17th, 2021.

