Aashka Goradia, who tied the knot with American businessman Brent Goble in December 2017, is all set to welcome her first baby with him. On May 14, Sunday as well as on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Aashka took the opportunity to share this good news to her fans by posting an adorable video on social media, stating that the baby will arrive in November 2023. Her joint post with her husband Brent received much love from fans as well as industry insiders as their comments section was filled with congratulatory messages.

Aashka Goradia to welcome her first ‘beach baby’ with husband Brent Goble in November 2023

Aashka Goradia took to Instagram to post a video wherein they revealed their excitement of having a beach baby. The video read, “Beach Baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings Aashka and Brent.” She also captioned the post adding, “On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! ‘Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!’ Beach baby is on the way!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)



Followed by her post, many of her well-wishers and friends from the industry posted their congratulatory messages to the to-be parents. Many serial actors including her Naagin co-stars Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra, Sudha Chandran, and Mouni Roy shared their messages. Others included Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Drashti Dhami, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Sreejita De and her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape, Keerti Kelkar, Sayantani Ghosh, Tina Datta, Juhi Parmar, Jaya Bhattacharya, Delnaaz Irani, among others.

Aashka Goradia gained fame as a television actress with the show Kkusum in which she played the role of Kkumud Kapoor. Aashka has explored many characters on Indian television including the roles of vamp in shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Naagin.

