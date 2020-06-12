Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.06.2020 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar and more to ask pressing questions on Heart to Heart season 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

‘Heart To Heart’ series with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, received overwhelming response from the audiences all across. The first season of the series had Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma, Sanjay Dutt and Ekta Kapoor having a one on one with Sri Sri.

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar and more to ask pressing questions on Heart to Heart season 2

Interestingly, makers are now all set to launch season two of 'Heart To Heart' which will once again feature some of the biggest Bollywood stars asking important questions that will be answered by Gurudev.

Season two of 'Heart To Heart' will have celebrities like Aanand L Rai, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Wardha Nadiadwala and Divya Khosla Kumar gracing the show.

The first episode is scheduled to air on June 13th with filmmaker Aanand L Rai as the guest followed by music sensation Badshah in the next episode. Producer Mahaveer Jain, who conceptualised the show said, ‘Heart to Heart’ season 1 received an overwhelming response. Taking a note of it, we have decided to launch season two of the series. Our Aim is to spread much needed positivity during this difficult time. This show is a collaborative venture between #ChangeWithin and ‘The Art Of Living Foundation’"

Apart from this, Mr. Mahaveer Jain's another social initiative #iStandWithHumanity with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (The Art of Living Foundation) successfully distributed ration kits & meals over 25 lakh families across India.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Due to financial crunch, actor Ashiesh Roy…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic…

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification