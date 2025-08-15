Amidst the unsavoury accusations from his brother, Aamir Khan quietly jetted off for a vacation with his ladylove Gauri Spratt on Tuesday. “I needed a breather; some pause from all the stress. Gauri has a very calming effect on me. Just being around her makes me feel peaceful,” Aamir told this writer.

Aamir Khan reveals he didn’t charge a penny for Coolie; “Sharing the screen with Rajni sir is reward enough”

The past week has been far from easy for the actor, with his brother Faisal accusing him of enforced confinement, among other things. Aamir was expected to attend a pre-release event in Hyderabad for Coolie alongside Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, but chose to give it a miss, preferring to avoid uncomfortable questions from the media about his family situation.

In conversation, Aamir confirmed he hasn’t charged any money for Coolie. “No, Subhash, I haven’t charged any money. I have too much love and respect for Rajni Sir to even think of money. Just sharing the screen with him is reward enough.”

On his decision to fly off on the eve of the film’s release, Aamir explained, “It isn’t as if I am the hero of Coolie. I am just a cameo player. Rajini Sir and Nag play the central characters. If audiences flock to see Coolie, it will be to see them, not me.”

