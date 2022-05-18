In April, Aamir Khan launched the first track from his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. Titled ‘Kahani’, the actor teased the audience about the same on social media weeks before its release. Also christened as the ‘Feather Song’ the track featured no visuals, and focussed wholly on the music. Following this, Aamir launched the second track, ‘Main Ki Karaan’ a few days back on May 12. Now we hear that next month, June, Aamir will be releasing two more tracks from the film.

Revealing details about the launch a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama, “In June Aamir is launching two more tracks from Laal Singh Chaddha, and like the previous two, ‘Kahani’, and ‘Main Ki Karaan’, the two new tracks will also be focussed on the music with minimal to no visuals from the film.” Ask for more details and the source continues, “Though the titles of the tracks are being kept under wraps, the first one will be out on June 9, with the second following a few weeks later on June 23. Following the launch of the new tracks, Aamir will decide on releasing the full album of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

While we cannot wait to hear the two new tracks, the film itself, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

