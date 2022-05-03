After giving the Indian audience some blockbusters, Aamir Khan Productions’ is all set to bring you another touching story with Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya among others.

Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’!

As part of the promotional campaign for the big ticket release, superstar Aamir Khan will now launch his very own podcast, a first in his career. In this new endeavor, the actor-producer will communicate with his audience via the podcast ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’, where he will discuss his character of Laal Singh Chaddha, behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set and other such entertaining stories related to Laal Singh Chaddha.

This Aamir Khan Podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

It was only recently that the video of Aamir Khan talking about a big ‘Kahani’ created buzz, after which the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha went on to release the first song of the film. Interestingly, the superstar chose to not release the videos from the Laal Singh Chaddha album, but instead only the audio thereby putting the musicians and the music of the film center stage.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. Directed by Advait Chandan, screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, the film is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

