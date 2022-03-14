At the end of January 2021, it was revealed that actor Aamir Khan was in discussions for his next film with filmmaker RS Prasanna, who has previously helmed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor and the director were reportedly discussing adapting the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. Now, the actor has confirmed that the planning for the same is on.

Aamir Khan confirms ‘planning is on’ for Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones

Aamir Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday today, spoke to media at a get-together seemingly confirming his next project post-Laal Singh Chaddha. When asked about an update on the remake, the actor told reporters, "I haven't announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I'll let you know soon".

Campeones meaning Champions is a sports comedy-drama set against the backdrop of basketball where an arrogant coach is forced to do community service and train a team with developmental disabilities. The film starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo. It was directed by Javier Fesser. While Campeones is set against the backdrop of basketball, the team is figuring out the sport it will tackle in this film. The film was the biggest national box office hit of the year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others. The film is set for the August 2022 release.

